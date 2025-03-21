Southern Company: Pedro Cherry Named President of Mississippi Power; Anthony Wilson To Remain Chairman and CEO Until Summer

Southern Company:

Mississippi Power announced that Pedro Cherry has been named president of the company with Anthony Wilson continuing in his roles of chairman and CEO until summer.

Cherry has worked in the energy industry for 30 years and been a part of the Southern Company system for nearly 25 years. He previously served as president and CEO of both Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, two southern region natural gas utilities that serve approximately 1.8 million customers in two states.

"I am excited to join Mississippi Power during the company's centennial year and during a period of unprecedented growth," Cherry said. "Mississippi Power is known throughout the industry for its unparalleled commitment to safety and reliably providing its customers with excellent service, so I'm very honored to have this opportunity."

Prior to his roles at Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, Cherry was the executive vice president of Customer Service and Operations (CSO) at Georgia Power. He led a team of 5,000-plus employees in the CSO organization and oversaw the company's customer service efforts, power delivery, sales, pricing and planning, regional external affairs, renewable development and corporate services. Cherry was responsible for operating and maintaining Georgia Power's electric system serving 2.6 million customers.

"Pedro is a tremendous leader with a broad base of knowledge and experience across Southern Company," Wilson said. "He shares our values and the things that are important to us, so I know he will be a perfect fit for our company, our communities and our state through this leadership transition."

In other roles at Georgia Power, Cherry served as senior vice president of the Metro Atlanta Region with responsibility for the company's operations, sales, customer service, economic and community development, and external affairs for 1.2 million customers across metro Atlanta. He also served as vice president of community and economic development.

He is an active community leader, serving on numerous boards in the Atlanta area and as the 2024 chairman of the Georgia Chamber.

Cherry earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and an MBA in operations management and finance from Auburn University. He is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Georgia and the Atlanta Regional Commission's Regional Leadership Institute. Cherry is also a member of Auburn University's Alumni Engineering Advisory Council.

Now in its 100th year of service, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 192,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. Mississippi Power is proud to be an industry leader in safety and reliability. The company was recognized in 2024 by the Southeastern Electric Exchange for the Top Safety Performance in its generation category. For outstanding storm response, the company has also been honored by the Edison Electric Institute multiple times with an Emergency Response Award. Visit our website at mississippipower.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

