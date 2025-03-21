BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK), Friday announced a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Moltiply Group S.p.A. for the sale of Verivox, an energy and utility price aggregator, for approximately 232 million euros.The sale, expected to close today, comes as the German company aims to shift its focus on key growth areas such as digital entertainment and local content.The company expects the Verivox sale and the expected cash inflows from the sale of two minority stakes from the SevenVentures portfolio to reduce its net financial debt by more than 250 million euros.Following the sale agreement, the media company now expects revenues of 3.85 billion euros, with a variance of +/- 150 million euros, and adjusted income of 215 million euros for the full year 2025.Concurrently, the company also announced a binding agreement with General Atlantic on the acquisition of its minority stakes in NuCom Group (excluding flaconi) and ParshipMeet Group.Currently, ProSiebenSat.1's stock is trading at 6.64 euros, up 2.55 percent on the XETRA,Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX