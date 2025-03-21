Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-March-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 21 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 94,482 Highest price paid per share: 115.00p Lowest price paid per share: 112.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.5267p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,511,850 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,511,850) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 114.5267p 94,482

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1063 112.50 08:11:20 00328907876TRLO1 XLON 1063 112.50 08:11:20 00328907873TRLO1 XLON 1063 112.50 08:11:20 00328907872TRLO1 XLON 2097 112.00 08:26:47 00328930974TRLO1 XLON 900 113.00 09:19:05 00328991246TRLO1 XLON 114 113.00 09:19:05 00328991247TRLO1 XLON 175 113.50 09:19:13 00328991410TRLO1 XLON 350 113.50 09:19:13 00328991411TRLO1 XLON 400 113.50 09:19:53 00328992034TRLO1 XLON 604 113.50 09:19:53 00328992035TRLO1 XLON 1123 113.50 09:31:16 00329002964TRLO1 XLON 900 113.50 09:31:16 00329002965TRLO1 XLON 3000 114.00 09:42:06 00329016367TRLO1 XLON 481 114.00 09:42:06 00329016368TRLO1 XLON 3255 114.00 09:42:06 00329016369TRLO1 XLON 197 113.50 09:42:19 00329016649TRLO1 XLON 2836 113.50 09:42:19 00329016650TRLO1 XLON 1281 113.50 09:49:26 00329026859TRLO1 XLON 889 113.50 09:49:28 00329026891TRLO1 XLON 588 113.50 09:50:21 00329028432TRLO1 XLON 693 113.50 09:50:21 00329028433TRLO1 XLON 889 113.50 09:50:21 00329028434TRLO1 XLON 693 114.00 10:20:04 00329038839TRLO1 XLON 1024 114.00 10:26:08 00329038979TRLO1 XLON 40 114.00 10:36:17 00329039291TRLO1 XLON 985 114.00 10:36:17 00329039292TRLO1 XLON 1224 115.00 10:39:17 00329039333TRLO1 XLON 2305 114.50 10:41:30 00329039402TRLO1 XLON 2812 114.50 10:41:31 00329039404TRLO1 XLON 1152 115.00 11:30:05 00329041010TRLO1 XLON 1388 115.00 11:30:05 00329041011TRLO1 XLON 1328 115.00 11:30:05 00329041012TRLO1 XLON 2245 115.00 11:30:05 00329041013TRLO1 XLON 2159 115.00 11:30:05 00329041014TRLO1 XLON 513 115.00 11:30:05 00329041015TRLO1 XLON 537 115.00 11:30:05 00329041016TRLO1 XLON 481 115.00 11:30:05 00329041017TRLO1 XLON 619 115.00 11:30:05 00329041018TRLO1 XLON 2095 115.00 12:00:18 00329041816TRLO1 XLON 1200 115.00 12:00:18 00329041803TRLO1 XLON 2800 115.00 12:00:18 00329041804TRLO1 XLON 3265 115.00 12:00:18 00329041805TRLO1 XLON 735 115.00 12:00:18 00329041806TRLO1 XLON 1865 115.00 12:00:18 00329041807TRLO1 XLON 4000 115.00 12:00:18 00329041808TRLO1 XLON 1304 115.00 12:00:18 00329041809TRLO1 XLON 4000 115.00 12:00:18 00329041810TRLO1 XLON 3581 115.00 12:00:18 00329041811TRLO1 XLON 1920 115.00 12:00:18 00329041812TRLO1 XLON 171 115.00 12:00:18 00329041817TRLO1 XLON 2080 115.00 12:00:18 00329041813TRLO1 XLON 1857 115.00 12:00:18 00329041818TRLO1 XLON 2954 115.00 12:00:18 00329041814TRLO1 XLON 171 115.00 12:00:18 00329041815TRLO1 XLON 240 115.00 12:05:12 00329041937TRLO1 XLON 875 115.00 12:05:12 00329041936TRLO1 XLON 775 115.00 16:01:39 00329052018TRLO1 XLON 240 115.00 16:01:39 00329052019TRLO1 XLON 431 115.00 16:01:39 00329052017TRLO1 XLON 2992 115.00 16:03:39 00329052168TRLO1 XLON 1014 115.00 16:10:00 00329052451TRLO1 XLON 1014 115.00 16:10:00 00329052452TRLO1 XLON 1 115.00 16:10:00 00329052453TRLO1 XLON 1014 115.00 16:10:00 00329052454TRLO1 XLON 577 115.00 16:10:00 00329052443TRLO1 XLON 790 115.00 16:10:00 00329052444TRLO1 XLON 790 115.00 16:10:00 00329052445TRLO1 XLON 3 115.00 16:10:00 00329052446TRLO1 XLON 2417 115.00 16:10:00 00329052447TRLO1 XLON 3 115.00 16:10:00 00329052448TRLO1 XLON

769 115.00 16:10:00 00329052449TRLO1 XLON 56 115.00 16:10:00 00329052450TRLO1 XLON 1023 115.00 16:10:29 00329052497TRLO1 XLON 971 115.00 16:10:29 00329052498TRLO1 XLON 52 115.00 16:12:29 00329052638TRLO1 XLON 971 115.00 16:12:29 00329052639TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

