WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study in Cell Reports Medicine revealed that how often a person uses the bathroom may have a large impact on their long-term health.Previous research linked constipation to higher infection risks and diarrhea to neurodegenerative diseases. However, it remained unclear whether irregular bowel movements caused these issues or were simply symptoms of other health conditions.'I do hope that this work will kind of open clinicians' minds a bit to the potential risks of not managing bowel movement frequencies,' noted senior author Sean Gibbons at the Institute for Systems Biology, Sciencealert reports.To investigate, researchers analyzed over 1,400 healthy adults, examining their gut microbiome, blood chemistry, genetics, and lifestyle. Based on the bowel movement frequency, researchers divided participants into four categories: constipation (one to two times per week), low-normal (three to six times per week), high-normal (one to three times per day), and diarrhea.When stool remains in the gut too long, microbes deplete available fiber, which normally gets fermented into beneficial short-chain fatty acids, and instead breaking down proteins, produce harmful toxins like p-cresol sulfate and indoxyl sulfate.Conversely, frequent diarrhea flushes out vital bile acids, which the liver typically recycles to aid fat digestion. The study found that people with chronic diarrhea exhibited signs of inflammation and liver damage, suggesting excessive flushing may also be harmful.The findings also revealed that younger individuals, women, and those with lower BMIs were more likely to experience constipation. Factors such as hormonal differences, neurological variations, and dietary habits also play an important factor in determining bowel movement frequency.'The strongest signal we saw was from eating more fruits and vegetables,' urged study author Gibbons, adding that staying hydrated, maintaining regular physical activity, and following a plant-rich diet also played key roles in promoting healthy digestion.Next, researchers aim to conduct a clinical trial managing bowel habits in a large group over time to assess potential benefits for disease prevention.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX