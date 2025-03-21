Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") announces that effective March 26, 2025, the Company's name will change from "Big Red Mining Corp." to "Antimony Resources Corp." The Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on March 26, 2025 under the new name and under the new trading symbol "ATMY".

The Company's new CUSIP number following the name change will be 036927101 and its new ISIN will be CA0369271014. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company in the current name of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About the Company

The Company holds options to acquire a 100% interest two antimony projects in New Brunswick, namely Bald Hill and Antimony 2.0.

The Bald Hill Project is the site of a high-grade antimony deposit with mineralization defined over a distance of 500 meters and additional intersections of antimony for a further 1 km along strike.

The Antimony 2.0 Project, which is located approximately 25 kilometers west of Fredericton, New Brunswick is approximately 15 kilometers northeast of the historic Lake George antimony mine. The Lake George antimony mine operated for various periods from the 1860s to 1998 and produced as much as 4 per cent of the world's demand of antimony from 1970 through 1992. The Antimony 2.0 Project comprises over 35 square kilometers of relatively unexplored ground with excellent access via provincial and logging roads, and hydro power.

Each of these properties illustrates the Company's commitment to expanding its exposure to antimony exploration.

The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company intends to conduct exploration campaigns on each of its optioned properties with a goal of finding one or more minable resources.

