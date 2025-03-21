Anzeige
Marathon Petroleum and Trees for Houston Enhance Wildlife Habitat

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2025 / Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery, in partnership with Trees For Houston, added 70 native trees to Cooper's Landing, enhancing its green space and wildlife habitat.

  • The trees were planted during an event in January that brought together refinery employees, contractors, community partners and students.

  • This effort builds on previous initiatives, reinforcing the refinery's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery continues its commitment to environmental stewardship through an ongoing partnership with Trees For Houston, a non-profit dedicated to tree planting and conservation. This January, refinery employees and contractors were joined by community partners and dozens of students and teachers from Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) to plant 70 native trees at Cooper's Landing, a designated green space within the refinery that serves as a thriving wildlife habitat.

"These trees will provide long-term benefits, from improving air quality to creating a habitat for local wildlife for years to come."

"Our green spaces play an important role in creating a balanced ecosystem while also providing a welcoming environment for employees," said Regina Cooper, a senior training specialist at Marathon Petroleum and co-leader of the Galveston Bay refinery's Wildlife Habitat Team. "Through our partnership with Trees For Houston, we're not only enhancing the refinery's landscape but also making a long-term impact on the environment and the local community."

Building on last March's collaboration, where volunteers planted 87 native trees within this designated green space that are now thriving and growing taller by the day, this year's effort further enhances the habitat and reinforces the refinery's commitment to sustainability and community involvement.

"Partnering with organizations like Marathon Petroleum allows us to expand our reach and create sustainable green spaces where they are needed most," said Barry Ward, executive director of Trees For Houston. "These trees will provide long-term benefits, from improving air quality to creating a habitat for local wildlife for years to come."

Cooper's Landing, named after a resident breeding pair of Cooper's hawks, has become a focal point for conservation efforts led by the refinery's Wildlife Habitat Team. Plans are already underway for future plantings as the team continues its mission to expand green spaces and promote sustainability.

For more information on the refinery's conservation efforts, visit the Texan by Nature website.

Galveston Bay refinery volunteers work together to plant dozens of native trees at Cooper's Landing, a designated green space within the refinery that serves as a thriving wildlife habitat.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
