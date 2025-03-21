WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StubHub Holdings, a major player in secondary ticket sales, has filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.While the number of shares and pricing details remain undisclosed, the company plans to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker STUB.J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs will lead the underwriting, with additional support from BofA Securities. The IPO will be offered solely through a prospectus.As the live events industry continues to thrive, StubHub's move to go public positions it for further growth and expansion in the competitive ticketing market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX