WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2024

Annual Report 2024
Regulated information 22 March 2025

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2024 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the financial year: € 90.1 million (€ 88.2 million in 2023, + 2,2%),
  • Reduction of outstanding bank borrowings from € 79.2 million at 31 December 2023 to € 41.3 million at 31 December 2024,
  • Acquisition, in 2024, of 53,706 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 36.24% on 31 December 2023 to 36.27% on 31 December 2024.

If the general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2025 approves the 2024 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 1.04 (compared to €0.97 for financial year 2023, an increase of 7.2%) will be payable as from 5 May 2025 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 20.

Ex-dividend 30 April 2025
Record date 2 May 2025
Payment date 5 May 2025


