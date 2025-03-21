Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Syntheia meldet extremes User Wachstum: 10.000!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4QM | ISIN: US45259L2051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.03.25
20:44 Uhr
4,600 US-Dollar
+2,300
+100,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT BIOMEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2025 19:42 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impact Biomedical Inc. Announcement Stock Activity/Pricing

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, today announced that there has been no material development in its business affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action regarding its share price.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

Investor Relations:
info@impactbiomedinc.com

www.impactbiomedinc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.