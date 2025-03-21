Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.: Accelerate Diagnostics Submits WAVE System and Gram-Negative Positive Blood Culture Menu to the FDA for 510(k) Clearance

TUCSON, Ariz., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX), an innovator in rapid in vitro diagnostics for microbiology, today announced the submission of its Accelerate WAVE system and positive blood culture gram-negative test kit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance.

The Accelerate WAVE system is designed to provide rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) directly from positive blood culture bottles and bacterial isolate colonies. The WAVE system is designed to deliver accurate results in an average of 4.5 hours, enabling same shift targeted antimicrobial therapy for patients with serious infections.

With a user-friendly workflow, high throughput capacity, and scalable design, once approved by the FDA, the WAVE system will offer microbiology laboratories a comprehensive AST solution to meet a wide range of testing demands and hospital formulary needs.

According to the World Health Organization, sepsis affects an estimated 49 million people globally each year, resulting in approximately 11 million deaths.1 Of those, around 1.32 million deaths2 are attributed to bacterial antimicrobial resistance. Sepsis also represents the most significant cost burden to the U.S. healthcare system, with an estimated annual expense of $62 billion.3

By delivering rapid AST results, the WAVE system is designed to support earlier, targeted antimicrobial therapy-improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital costs, and helping combat antimicrobial resistance.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. Accelerate Diagnostics' current portfolio of FDA-cleared platforms include the Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit as well as the Accelerate Arc system and BC kit. The Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. This system fully automates sample preparation, identification and phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility testing in approximately seven hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate this solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians the ability to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier. Further, the Accelerate Arc system and BC kit provide a novel, automated positive blood culture sample preparation platform for use with Bruker's MALDI Biotyper® CA System (MBT-CA System) and MBT-CA Sepsityper® software extension. Designed for clinical laboratories, the Accelerate Arc system has a simple workflow that automates positive blood culture sample preparation for direct downstream microbial identification using Bruker's MBT-CA System. This innovation eliminates the need for overnight culture methods, reducing the wait time for microbial identification results, which is critical in the fight against sepsis.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

