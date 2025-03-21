U.S. Air Force Selects Boeing for Next-Generation Air Dominance Fighter Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force announced Boeing [NYSE: BA] has been awarded a contract to design, build and deliver its next-generation fighter aircraft.

Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform will usher in a new generation of United States fighter jets that brings leap-ahead capability in range, survivability, lethality and adaptability. The NGAD Platform is the central node in the NGAD Family of Systems.

"We recognize the importance of designing, building and delivering a 6th-generation fighter capability for the United States Air Force. In preparation for this mission, we made the most significant investment in the history of our defense business, and we are ready to provide the most advanced and innovative NGAD aircraft needed to support the mission," said Steve Parker, interim president and chief executive officer, Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

For nearly a century, Boeing has produced many of the most advanced combat aircraft for military customers around the globe including the P-51 Mustang, F-4 Phantom, F-15 Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet and EA-18G Growler, among others. The NGAD selection builds on Boeing's fighter legacy and establishes a new global standard for 6th generation capability.

Further information on the NGAD Platform's technical and programmatic details remain classified under United States national security and export laws.

