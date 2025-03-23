CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple plans to add cameras and smart features to its smartwatch to compete in the AI wearables market, Bloomberg reported.The report noted that the company wants to use its own Visual Intelligence technology instead of relying on AI models from ChatGPT and Google. Apple also aims to include this technology in other devices, like AirPods, to strengthen its focus on AI.For future Apple Watch models, Apple plans to add cameras to both standard and Ultra versions. The standard model may have a camera inside the display, but it is not clear if this will use under-display tech or a visible cutout. The Ultra model could have the camera on the side near the digital crown and button, making it easy for users to scan by pointing their wrist, the report said.According to the report, these new AI-powered devices might launch in 2027, depending on how quickly Apple improves its AI technology.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX