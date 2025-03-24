WuXi Biologics Receives CDMO Leadership Awards for Eighth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has received 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards in the "Biologics - Global" category. It has also been recognized for excellence in "Best Scientific Expertise", "Best Seamless Delivery Across Phases", "Best Innovative Approach to Technology and Process Execution", making it the most lauded company in the ceremony.

This marks WuXi Biologics' eighth consecutive year receiving the CDMO Leadership Award, underscoring its commitment to advancing integrated technology platforms that accelerate biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing. It shortened the development time for monoclonal antibody projects from DNA to Investigational New Drug (IND) application to 9 months, with a recent autoimmune disease project completed in just 6 months. By leveraging single-use technology (SUT), the company scaled manufacturing from 4,000 to 16,000 liters across its global facilities, achieving a 99% success rate (2022-2024). Given the equivalent scale, the SUT manufacturing costs are comparable to those of stainless steel systems. These milestones are underpinned by its world-class quality systems, which have ensured a 100% success rate in pre-approval inspections (PAI) and have passed over 40 inspections by global regulatory agencies, including 22 conducted by the FDA and EMA.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are honored to receive the CDMO Leadership Award for the eighth consecutive year. This achievement reflects the trust of our global partners and the relentless dedication of our team. We are committed to enabling our partners in delivering life-saving treatments quickly and effectively to the market, with the aim of benefiting patients worldwide."

The CDMO Leadership Awards are presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader. For the 2025 awards, 210 CDMOs were evaluated based on authoritative third-party research. The awards recognize top CDMOs in four categories (Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Small Molecule API, Small Molecule Dosage Form) across three service regions (Global, North American, and International).

