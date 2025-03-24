Fangzhou Inc. Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Annual Results: 11.2% Revenue Growth and 139% Year-on-Year Increase in Adjusted Net Profit Driven by AI-Powered Innovation

HONG KONG, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, announced on March 21st, 2025 its financial results for fiscal year 2024, reporting total revenue of RMB 2.7 billion, representing an 11.2% year-over-year increase. Notably, the company's adjusted net profit reached RMB 17.2 million, a significant 139% growth compared to 2023, driven by ongoing technology enhancements and improvements in operating efficiency.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, Chairman and CEO of Fangzhou Jianke, stated, " 2024 marks another leap forward in the advancement of our H2H model, and the mission of bringing smart CDM services to our users. By aligning with national policies and harnessing the power of AI, we aim to build a dynamic, patient-centered ecosystem that propels the high-quality development of China's Internet healthcare sector."

Serving Customers and Patients Through AI-Powered Innovation

Guided by its mission of "AI Powered, Innovation-Driven Growth," the Company believes that technological innovation remains critical its growth and development. In 2024, the Company's research and development efforts in AI technologies, including large language models, big data, and cloud computing significantly increased the efficiency of chronic disease management across its platform. These innovations also fueled robust user growth, with registered users on the Jianke Platform reaching 49.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Average monthly active users (MAUs) rose 20% year-on-year to 10.1 million, indicating growing user engagement and active platform participation, while the repeat purchase rate among paying users remained strong at 84.7%. In addition, to address the needs of chronic disease patients for improved affordability, the company successfully implemented support for online medical insurance payments system through its platform.

Physician Network Expansion and Growth in Key Business Segments

In 2024, the company also achieved significant progress and strategic advancements in expanding the scope of its business by growing its high-caliber physician user base. The platform's registered physicians grew to 223,000, with 59% or registered physicians affiliated with Class III hospitals and 39% holding associate chief physician titles or higher. The Company also launched a sales force automation (SFA) system and Social Customer Relationship Management (SCRM) to enhance physician coverage in underserved regions and gain more timely insights into their needs.

Key business segments also demonstrated steady progress, with Online Retail Pharmacy Services revenue increasing 8.3% to RMB1.405 billion, and Customized Content & Marketing Solutions revenue growing 20.7% to RMB105.1 million.

Supply Chain Advancements and Expanded Partnerships

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Fangzhou continued to strengthen its pharmaceutical supply chain, which now compasses collaborations with over 1,500 suppliers and more than 900 pharmaceutical companies, ranging from multinational corporations to domestic industry leaders. The platform is now able to offer patients almost 215,000 drug SKUs to its users (of which approximately 62% were prescription drug SKUs).

Future Prospects

Looking ahead to 2025, the Company's strategic focus is centered on a multi-faceted approach to reinforcing its market leadership in online CDM. Key priorities include further advancements in AI-enabled capabilities, enhancing medical professional engagement and user experience across the platform, continued optimization of supply chain operations and product offerings, and investing in talent acquisition and development to drive innovation and growth.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of December 31, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

