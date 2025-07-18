Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
18.07.2025 14:04 Uhr
Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou and Novo Nordisk Signed Collaboration Memorandum to Establish a New Ecosystem for Health Management

BEIJING, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, at the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing. Leveraging its AI application services, innovative treatment solutions, and convenient pharmaceutical services, Fangzhou will collaborate with Novo Nordisk on managing serious chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity.

Fangzhou's founder, chairman, and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin, and Christine Zhou, Novo Nordisk Senior Vice President & President of Region China, attended the signing ceremony.

By leveraging Novo Nordisk's expertise and innovative products in diabetes and obesity treatment, Fangzhou plans to employ its smart healthcare ecosystem and robust technology infrastructure to create a comprehensive health management service. This will include medication guidance, reminders, efficacy tracking, and health education, effectively shaping the value chain in the glucose control and weight loss sector. The aim is to shift the focus from a "disease-centered" approach to a "health-centered" model, providing patients with higher quality and more convenient one-stop healthcare services.

Dr. Xie Fangmin remarked, "We are partnering with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, to explore AI technology and address the pain points of traditional health management. Together, we aim to deliver innovative digital solutions for managing blood sugar and weight on a global scale."

Christine Zhou said, "With the combined strengths of both companies, this collaboration will closely integrate chronic disease prevention and digital innovation technology, jointly enhancing public awareness of diabetes and obesity. It will also support the aim that the concepts of early screening, early diagnosis, and early treatment are effectively implemented within smart healthcare environments."

Looking forward, both companies expect to explore further innovative collaborations in the medical industry's digital transformation, with the goal of benefiting patients with serious chronic diseases and accelerating the achievement of the "Healthy China 2030" strategic objectives.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact
For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:
Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
