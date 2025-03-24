Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
24.03.25
08:46 Uhr
13,305 Euro
+0,085
+0,64 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,22513,23011:11
13,22013,22511:10
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 09:54 Uhr
Securitas completes the divestment of the airport business in France

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has completed the divestment of the airport security business in France to local management. Full year 2024 sales were approximately BSEK 1.5 with an operating margin well below average in Securitas Europe.

"We are pleased to have completed the divestment to WO Group. WO Group is highly experienced in the French Aviation market and will continue to develop the business to the benefit of the clients and the employees, this is something that has been a priority for us throughout this process.

The divestment is part of our strategic execution where we will continue our assessment of our business mix and presence to enhance our performance and long-term competitive position", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

The transaction is estimated to have no material impact on the balance sheet or cash flow for the Group.

Further information:
Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-completes-the-divestment-of-the-airport-business-in-france,c4122844

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4122844/3338409.pdf

Aviation France eng final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-completes-the-divestment-of-the-airport-business-in-france-302409075.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
