Securitas completes the divestment of the airport business in France

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has completed the divestment of the airport security business in France to local management. Full year 2024 sales were approximately BSEK 1.5 with an operating margin well below average in Securitas Europe.

"We are pleased to have completed the divestment to WO Group. WO Group is highly experienced in the French Aviation market and will continue to develop the business to the benefit of the clients and the employees, this is something that has been a priority for us throughout this process.

The divestment is part of our strategic execution where we will continue our assessment of our business mix and presence to enhance our performance and long-term competitive position", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

The transaction is estimated to have no material impact on the balance sheet or cash flow for the Group.

