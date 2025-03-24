Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu and research partners launch open-source quantum computer operations software

Finanznachrichten News

Software developed in Japan is fully customizable from set-up through operation and is available via GitHub

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of an open-source operations software for quantum computers on GitHub, in what is one of the largest open-source initiatives of its kind globally. The Open Quantum Toolchain for Operators and Users software, developed with the University of Osaka, Systems Engineering Consultants Co., LTD., and TIS Inc., can be customized to meet individual user needs and is expected to help make practical quantum computing a reality.

Until now, universities and companies seeking to make their quantum computers accessible via the cloud have had to independently develop extensive software to enable cloud-based operation. By offering this open-source software-covering everything from setup to operation-Fujitsu and the research partners have lowered the barrier to deploying quantum computers in the cloud.

Fujitsu will make the software available as part of its existing service for research partner companies using its quantum computers in the second half of 2025.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will work with the research partners to drive the advancement of quantum computing through the continuous expansion of this software's capabilities and the development of a thriving global community.

