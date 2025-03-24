Military Makeover with Montel® won 'Outstanding Reality Show' at the 2024 CBS Family Film and TV Awards

Aires incorporated EMF protection products into the featured family's home

Episode aired on Lifetime and American Forces Network with promotions on high-profile media channels

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, announces the Company's segment on Military Makeover with Montel® originally aired on Friday March 21st and will re-air on Thursday March 27th. Military Makeover with Montel®, which won 'Outstanding Reality Show' at the 2024 CBS Family Film and TV Awards, has broad mass media reach, airing on Lifetime, with potential household reach of 63 million1, and American Forces Network, reaching military communities worldwide. The segment, which includes the Aires team incorporating Aires EMF radiation protection products into the home of the episode's featured family, can be viewed on Aires' YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/S8pdIUFB6Ek or at https://militarymakeover.tv/.

In addition to the broad mass media reach from airing on Lifetime and American Forces Network, the episode featuring Aires will also stream on www.militarymakeover.tv, be uploaded to the show's YouTube channel and promoted on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, and be available on the Military Makeover website on a dedicated landing page with the Aires video segment and links directly to the Aires website, all of which is expected to contribute to our ongoing efforts to establish Aires as a trusted and household brand name. The full "reveal" episode will air on Friday March 28th and re-air on Thursday April 3rd.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6649/245503_1e3377c154988a38_001full.jpg

Carri Levy, Senior Producer Brandstar, commented: "Our military heroes dedicate their lives to protecting us, and it's just as important that we safeguard them from everyday risks, including the unseen dangers of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). This segment on Military Makeover sheds light on the potential effects of EMR exposure and explores innovative solutions designed to help protect those who have served. It's a conversation worth having for the health and well-being of our veterans and their families."

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "It was a real privilege to meet the episode's family, the Military Makeover team, and Montel Williams during our time together on the shoot. Partnering with Montel's team was a natural fit for Aires. We already had an exclusive discount program in place for current and former US Military members and their families, so we saw appearing on Military Makeover as an extension of our support for military families, veterans, and individuals across the country by providing solutions that can help optimize health by modulating potentially harmful electromagnetic radiation."

The Military Makeover episode is the latest example of Aires' strategic effort to raise market awareness beyond the Company's sports-related partnerships. Those efforts include aligning the brand with exposure opportunities that involve connecting with and positively influencing the lives of everyday people that represent the larger mass market of consumers. The collaboration also marks the latest adoption of the Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard; ACS is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world, like the recently announced Aires certified Target Center, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. Companies and organizations can learn more or apply at AiresCertifiedSpaces.com.

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation - and the lives - of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

BrandStar are matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-101.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

Sources:

1. https://wrestlenomics.com/u-s-cable-network-households-universe-1990-2023-nielsen-data/

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

