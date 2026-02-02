Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to transform electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being, entered a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ultimate Human, LLC, the legal entity behind influencer Gary Brecka's wellness brand, The Ultimate Human ("TUH"). The one-year Agreement commenced on January 1, 2026, and is designed to introduce TUH's global, wellness-focused audience to Aires' Electromagnetic Field (EMF) protection solutions. During the Agreement term, followers of the The Ultimate Human will be able to learn about Aires' ability to transform electromagnetic environments and to expand awareness of the Aires brand.

Gary Brecka commented: "At The Ultimate Human, our focus is on helping people better understand how modern environments intersect with human biology. Aires has taken a long-term, research-led approach to this space, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to education, clarity, and responsible communication around complex scientific topics."

Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "Gary Brecka and The Ultimate Human brand have demonstrated a rare ability to translate complex scientific ideas into language people can engage with at scale. That matters in a category like ours, where the biggest challenge isn't awareness, but understanding. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to education, credibility, and advancing a more informed conversation around modern electromagnetic environments.

"Aires has spent decades building the scientific foundation behind this work, and leadership in this space requires both rigor and responsible communication. Aligning with world-class leaders who value evidence, clarity, and impact is central to how we build trust and scale this category. Partnering with The Ultimate Human and its trusted platform allows us to meet people where they are, with clarity and context. This partnership marks another step in our long-term vision to make environmental clarity a practical, accessible part of everyday wellness."

Aires' key partnerships going forward include the sports associations UFC and the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves; high profile athletes, including NHL stars John Tavares and Max Domi, UFC fighters Cory Sandhagen and Maycee Barber, NASCAR driver Chad Finchum, and NBA star RJ Barrett; and lead singer of The All-American Rejects, Tyson Ritter. The partnerships introduce the Aires brand to large, new consumer audiences, while building trust through association with the partner brands. Aires also generates co-branded content in collaboration with the partners, which can then be transformed into effective co-branded marketing assets for use in organic and paid advertising campaigns.

About Ultimate Human and Gary Brecka

The Ultimate Human was founded by human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Gary Brecka, to help individuals take control of their biology and improve their performance through protocols, products, and education that are grounded in rigorous research yet tailored for everyday life. Before creating The Ultimate Human, Brecka served as a leading mortality researcher for the life insurance industry, where he honed his expertise in predicting health outcomes based on comprehensive data analysis. Today, he has over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers and focuses on enhancing the quality and vitality of individual lives through informed, personalized health interventions.1

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canada-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company sells a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that transform electromagnetic environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-education.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit airestech.com/pages/tech.

Sources:

https://www.theultimatehuman.com/about

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, including increased brand awareness, audience reach, consumer engagement, and potential commercial impact. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Such statements are based on assumptions including, without limitation, the continued performance and audience engagement of The Ultimate Human platforms, the effectiveness of influencer marketing initiatives, and the Company's ability to execute its marketing strategies. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, fluctuations in social media reach and engagement, changes in consumer preferences, reputational risks, and the possibility that promotional activities do not result in increased product adoption or sales, as well as the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282252

Source: American Aires Inc.