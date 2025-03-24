COSRX Offers Unmissable Deals during Amazon's Spring Deal Days 2025

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes the need to spruce up and update your skincare routine. COSRX, the viral K-beauty loved for its effective and affordable formulas, is offering an exclusive opportunity to bloom into your best skin yet with the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2025. Running from March 25th to 31st, this sale features up to 73% off on COSRX's fan-favorite products that hydrate, rejuvenate, and reveal your most radiant skin. From TikTok-viral face masks to dermatologist-approved Snail Mucin infused products, COSRX has everything you need to glow this spring.

Embrace the warm sunshine and conquer dry winds with COSRX's curated selection of best-sellers, now available at unbeatable prices. Among the must-have products featured in this promotion are:

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask: Formulated with a high concentration of Snail Secretion Filtrate to deliver powerful all-in-one skincare benefits in a single use. Using innovative hydrogel technology, the mask gradually turns transparent as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin, offering hydrating, brightening, soothing, and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. Uniquely, the mask can also be used overnight, making it ideal for overnight care.





Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: A lightweight, deeply hydrating essence that infuses hydration, improves elasticity and soothes the skin. Its versatility allows it to be used as a primer for a smooth makeup base, mixed with foundation for a dewy glow, or applied to calm sunburned skin and replenish moisture.





Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream: A rich moisturizer that strengthens the skin barrier, locks in hydration and soothes the skin for a plump, dewy finish. It can also be used as a primer before makeup, creating a smooth, flawless base.





The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum: A powerhouse serum infused with six peptides to support radiant, youthful skin, leaving it visibly firmer and healthier. One reviewer raved that they "looked 15 years younger" after using the serum for a month, adding that their skin "feels tightened and moisturized," plus their "radiance is out of this world." The same person went on to crown the product a "game changer."





The Alpha Arbutin 2 Discoloration Care Serum: A high-potency, high-concentration serum that helps to fade discoloration, even out skin tone, and improve skin clarity for a more radiant and even complexion. The gentle and lightweight formula can be used on face and body, making it the ultimate solution for all hyperpigmentation concerns.





Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask: A deeply hydrating cream that nourishes and brightens the skin. Use a single layer as a daily moisturizer or layer up for an overnight sleeping mask - no rinsing needed.





Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner: A daily radiance-boosting toner enriched with 72.6% Black Bee Propolis Extract and 10% Honey Extract to leave the skin glowing and smooth. It nourishes deeply, refines skin texture, and effectively soothes to help reduce redness.





Full Fit Propolis Light Ampoule: Elevate the skin's natural glow with this lightweight yet powerful ampoule. Formulated with 83.3% Propolis Extract, it works in perfect harmony with the Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner to soothe, hydrate, and revitalize dull or irritated skin.





Full Fit Propolis Light Cream: A lightweight, gel-like moisturizing cream that absorbs effortlessly - ideal for warmer weather. Infused with 64% Propolis Extract, 1% Honey Extract, and 1% Royal Jelly Extract, it deeply nourishes and replenishes the skin for a radiant, healthy-looking finish.

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to spring into your best skin yet. Visit the COSRX store on Amazon UK from March 25th to 31st and stock up on all your skincare essentials before the sale ends!

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

