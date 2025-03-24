BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) announced Loss for its second half of -$2.35 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$2.35 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$1.84 million, or -$0.20 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 44.2% to $5.16 million from $9.24 million last year.UTStarcom Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$2.35 Mln. vs. -$1.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Revenue: $5.16 Mln vs. $9.24 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX