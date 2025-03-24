Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.: Stillwater Critical Minerals Welcomes Executive Order to Prioritize and Accelerate Domestic Mining and Mineral Production in the United States of America

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") applauds the Executive Order signed by United States President Donald J. Trump on March 20, 2025, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production".

The order invokes emergency powers to prioritize and accelerate domestic production of minerals listed as critical to the United States, with the objective of reducing reliance on imports. This Executive Order is the government's strongest action yet towards restoring America's domestic mining industry and is intended to counter the overwhelming control that other countries have over the supply of a number of minerals listed as critical to the economic and national security interests of the United States.

The order describes funding initiatives for domestic mining projects and calls for accelerated permitting and clarifications to the Mining Act, among other actions. David Copley, a senior executive from Newmont Mining, has been placed in charge of the program via the recently created National Energy Dominance Council.

Stillwater's President and CEO, Michael Rowley, said "Last week's Executive Order exceeded our expectations, listing a number of actions that are very supportive of our work at Stillwater West. Among other actions it invokes the authority of the Defense Production Act, reflecting the urgency of the government mandate to secure supplies of critical minerals as it calls on legislation from 1950 that has been applied previously to matters of national concern, including mineral supply. The Company is working with Congress, the administration, and government agencies with the objective of accelerating our Stillwater West project in Montana towards production by completing the necessary economic and engineering studies in addition to drilling, metallurgical, and other related work. We look forward to providing further updates on this and our work evaluating other aspects of the Executive Order including additional funding channels as well as permitting reforms and other initiatives."

"The order also makes a point of listing copper and gold. This is very relevant to Stillwater because we have a very large polymetallic resource that positions us with a substantial copper inventory and the largest nickel project in an active U.S. mining district, in addition to palladium, platinum, rhodium, chromium, cobalt, and gold plus as yet unquantified amounts of ruthenium and iridium. Overall, Stillwater West is uniquely positioned to become a primary source of nine commodities now listed as critical given our location immediately adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's operating mine complex in a historic American mining district where the production of critical minerals dates back to the 1880s."

Full text of the Executive Order is available online here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/

Stillwater also commends the recent establishment of February 9th as Montana Mining Day by Governor Greg Gianforte, noting the State's long and prosperous mining legacy.

As announced February 14, 2023, and August 15, 2024, the Company is partnered on $2.75 million in funding from the Department of Energy via two grants under the Advanced Research Projects Agency program via collaborations with Cornell University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Additionally, the Company has been partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey for over seven years at Stillwater West, continuing their multi-decade interest in the Stillwater Igneous Complex.

Upcoming Events

Stillwater's President and CEO, Michael Rowley, will be available at the following events in 2025, in addition to other events to be added as the Company rolls out its marketing plans over the coming year:

SAFE Summit - Washington, DC, USA, Apr 1-2, 2025. For information, click here. Global Commodity Expo Florida - Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, May 11-13, 2025. For information, click here. Global Commodity Expo Atlanta - Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 14-16, 2025. For information, click here. The Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 3-5, 2025. For information, click here. Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, Colorado, September 9-12, 2025. For information, click here. Precious Metals Summit - Zurich, Switzerland, November 10-11, 2025. For information, click here.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF | FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of nine minerals now listed as critical in the USA.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake- gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Mr. Mike Ostenson, P.Geo., Managing Geologist at Stillwater, is the qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and he has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

