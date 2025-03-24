Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") welcomes the recent announcements from White House and Department of Interior.

On March 20, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production", invoking emergency powers under the Defense Production Act to facilitate and elevate domestic mineral production as part of an effort to reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply.

The Executive Order lays out several provisions such as streamlined permitting and financing support for domestic critical metals projects. The order also emphasized the importance of developing domestic mineral production to the maximum possible extent for the United States national security. More specifically, federal agencies are directed to work with the Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) to "…. identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions within the agency's authority to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals". The Executive Order also instructs the Department of Defense (DOD) to work with United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide financing for domestic critical mineral production projects.

Furthermore, in a press release dated March 20, 2025, the Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has taken additional and immediate steps to "…unleash Alaska's untapped natural resource potential and support President Donald J. Trump's vision of American Energy Dominance."

The action taken by the Department of Interior (DOI) includes the revocation of public lands withdrawal in order to convey these lands to State of Alaska that would help "…pave the way forward for the proposed Ambler Road…". These lands specifically refer to the first 20 miles of the Ambler Access Road located on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) owned lands along the Alaska Pipeline corridor. These lands are also referred to "Public Land Order (PLO) 5150 Lands" that were deeded to the State of Alaska, but have remained under federal control.

Secretary Burgum stated: "It's time for the U.S. to embrace Alaska's abundant and largely untapped resources as a pathway to prosperity for the nation, including Alaskans."

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Valhalla stated: "These are huge and important announcements of support from the Trump Administration for advancing development of an entire district of critical metals. As Alaskans know all too well, the Ambler mining district was first identified as hosting important quantities of copper, zinc, silver, gold, cobalt and germanium in the 1960s. It is high time that the federal government recognizes the importance of having a domestic supply of metals that are vital to our economy and our national defense, and is willing to take the actions necessary to achieve that objective. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration, the State of Alaska and most importantly local Alaska Native Corporations and Tribes to advance this remarkable opportunity."

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition and to ensure a secure domestic supply chains for these metals important to our economy and defense.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VMXXF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

