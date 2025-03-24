Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful mobilization of a diamond drill rig to its Arthington Target on the Todi gold project. The Company is now set to commence its highly anticipated Phase III infill drilling program.

"With the mobilization now complete, we are eager to commence Phase III drilling and build upon the strong results from our previous exploration campaigns," said David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "The Arthington target has consistently demonstrated the potential for significant gold mineralization, and this next phase of drilling is an important step toward unlocking its full value. We are dedicated to advancing this project efficiently and responsibly, with a view to maximizing shareholder value while maintaining our commitment to environmental and social responsibility."

Following the success of its Phase I and II drilling campaigns at the Arthington target, the Company has planned additional diamond drilling of up to 3,000m to further define and expand the interpreted mineralized zones, which include high-grade gold intersections. To date, the Company has completed a total of 5,557 meters of drilling at Arthington, with significant intersections reported in 30 of 32 holes, including:

7.50 g/t Au over 9.65m from a depth of 87.35m (including 20.36 g/t Au over 3m).

10.60 g/t Au over 6m from a depth of 55m (including 20.45 g/t Au over 3m).

2.10 g/t Au over 25.90m from a depth of 93.30m (including 4.20 g/t Au over 9.14m).

4.67 g/t Au over 5.65m from a depth of 10.25m (including 11.70 g/t Au over 2m).

1.10 g/t Au over 17m from a depth of 60m (including 3.07 g/t Au over 1m and 2.47 g/t Au over 3m).1

The Phase III drilling program will focus on infill drilling, improving the understanding of the deposit and controls on mineralization, and testing extensions of known mineralized zones. The Company's extensive geological mapping and sampling support the strong prospectivity of the Todi land package.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 Please refer to the Company's April 30, 2024 press release for further details.

