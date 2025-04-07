Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Arthington target, part of the Company's 100% owned Todi Gold Project.

"We are excited to launch this next phase of drilling at Arthington, which represents a critical step toward defining a deposit in one of West Africa's most promising underexplored gold regions," said David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "Following two successful phases of drilling, Phase III is designed to both de-risk and grow the potential at Arthington as we work toward establishing Zodiac Gold as a premier West African gold explorer."

The Phase III program will include up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, with a focus on refining the interpretation of the mineralized shear zones and the understanding of additional controls on mineralization. The campaign also aims to expand on earlier successes by testing extensions along strike and at depth.

Previous Drilling Highlights at Arthington Include:

7.50 g/t Au over 9.65m from a depth of 87.35m (including 20.36 g/t Au over 3m) .

. 10.60 g/t Au over 6m from a depth of 55m (including 20.45 g/t Au over 3m) .

. 2.10 g/t Au over 25.90m from a depth of 93.30m (including 4.20 g/t Au over 9.14m) .

. 4.67 g/t Au over 5.65m from a depth of 10.25m (including 11.70 g/t Au over 2m) .

. 1.10 g/t Au over 17m from a depth of 60m (including 3.07 g/t Au over 1m and 2.47 g/t Au over 3m).1

Over 5,500 metres of drilling have already been completed at Arthington, with gold mineralization intersected in 30 of 32 holes. The majority of the drilling has been completed along a strike length of 1.1km, within the +4km gold-in-soil anomaly at Arthington. The target remains open along strike and at depth and includes multiple artisanal mining sites.

Pending the successful close of the current financing (refer to press release dated March 18, 2025), the Phase III program will be supported by a high-resolution magnetic survey across the broader Arthington to Youth Camp corridor, which includes a 16km gold-in-soil anomaly and numerous artisanal mining sites. The study will refine the interpretation of potential structural and lithological controls on mineralization, which will then be used to generate further drilling targets.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 sq km land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Highlights of the project include:

Located only 13km from the capital city of Monrovia, meaning that the project benefits from existing infrastructure, power and year-round accessibility.

District-scale gold exploration potential with proven high-grade mineralization across multiple drill-ready targets along a 20km gold corridor. Strategically located 20km SE of Avesoro's New Liberty Gold Mine ( 1.8 Moz. resource ) with production of 360Koz in 2023 (Avesoro website).

) with production of (Avesoro website). Drilling highlights from 32 holes at the Arthington target include 6m at 10.6 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au), 9.65m at 7.5 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au) and 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au 1 .

. Drilling highlights at the Alasala target include 19.6 m at 6.17 g/t Au, 6.0 m at 7.69 g/t Au, 9.0 m at 4.6 g/t Au and 4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au) 2,3.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 Please refer to the Company's April 30, 2024, press release for further details.

2 Please refer to the Company's August 12, 2024, press release for further details.

3 Please refer to the Company's October 28, 2024, press release for further details.

