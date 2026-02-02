Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced mobilization of two diamond drill rigs to the Ben Ben target at its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. This marks the start of the Company's inaugural drill program at Ben Ben and a major step forward in advancing its district-scale exploration strategy along the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone.

Drilling at Ben Ben represents the next phase in Zodiac Gold's systematic evaluation of the 16-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly extending from the Arthington Discovery eastward to Youth Camp. Despite its scale, less than 6% of this trend has been drill tested to date. The Arthington Discovery, located approximately 1.3 kilometres west-northwest of Ben Ben, delivered high-grade gold intercepts and near-surface mineralized zones with strong continuity, confirming the fertility of the system and highlighting the potential for additional discoveries along strike.

"We are very encouraged to have drill mobilization underway at Ben Ben as part of our 2026 exploration strategy," said David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "This program is designed to build on the success at Arthington and begin unlocking the broader potential of the 16-kilometre corridor, where multiple high-priority targets remain virtually untested. With a strong treasury following the recent completion of our $6.1 million financing, we are well positioned to execute an aggressive and disciplined exploration program and generate meaningful news flow through the year."

Zodiac Gold's 2026 exploration program is focused on demonstrating continuity and scale along the Ben Ben-Youth Camp trend, while simultaneously advancing additional regional targets across the Company's broader land package.

Drilling

The Company plans to complete up to 14,000 metres of diamond drilling along the Ben Ben to Youth Camp corridor, commencing with the inaugural drill program at Ben Ben in February 2026. Initial holes will target interpreted extensions beneath mineralized zones identified in trenching in 2025 and artisanal mining pits, where multiple high-grade channel samples have been reported, including 0.65 metres at 53.60 g/t Au, 0.44 metres at 71.0 g/t Au, and 1.75 metres at 6.23 g/t Au. Drill targeting will be continuously refined as results are received, allowing the program to adapt dynamically as geological understanding improves.

Trenching

Approximately 3,600 metres of trenching is planned along strike from previous trenching in the Ben Ben and Youth Camp areas, as well as across additional gold-in-soil anomalies ranging from 50 ppb to 4,660 ppb (4.66 g/t Au). Trenching will serve to validate and prioritize drill targets along the broader anomalous corridor. Previous trenching at Ben Ben in 2025 returned a standout result of 30 metres at 1.24 g/t Au, including 1 metre at 25.1 g/t Au and 1 metre at 6.61 g/t Au.

Geophysics

A high-resolution, drone-based magnetic and LiDAR survey will be completed over the full 16-kilometre trend at 50-metre line spacing. This survey is expected to significantly enhance the Company's understanding of lithological boundaries, structural architecture, and controls on mineralization, providing an important framework for ongoing and future drill targeting.

Surface Geochemical Sampling

Up to 10,000 soil samples are planned in the Bomi South and Bong West licenses to follow up on significant stream sediment anomalies associated with interpreted northwest-trending Todi Shear Zone structures. Results will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with priority anomalies advanced through follow-up mapping, trenching, and drill testing as warranted.

Map 1: Gold-in-soil grades along the 16km anomaly from Arthington to Youth Camp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/282323_b01970e024aa4a14_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol

President & CEO

+1 702-296-1156

info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282323

Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.