Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") and a market making services agreement (the "Market Making Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG").

Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Kin has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities, including communicating with and marketing to potential investors, brokers, shareholders, analysts and media contacts (collectively, the "IR Services") for an initial term of twelve months and on a month-to-month basis thereafter, subject to early termination pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement. In consideration for the IR Services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin a fee of C$15,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. In addition, the Company has granted Kin stock options ("Options") exercisable to acquire 350,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Options shall vest in four equal instalments of 87,500 Options over a period of twelve (12) months, with the first instalment vesting on June 21, 2025, and three additional instalments vesting three, six and nine months thereafter. There are no performance factors contained in the IR Agreement and ITG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation other than the Options as described herein. The IR Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time upon the provision of thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the other party. In the event of termination of the IR Agreement by either party, any unexercised Options granted to Kin pursuant thereto shall terminate ninety (90) days after the termination date.

Kin Communications is a Canadian full-service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kin is owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Kin Communications owns 98,500 common shares and 41,750 warrants of Homeland for investment purposes only, and will receive Options issued to Kin pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement described above. The IR Agreement and the engagement of Kin pursuant thereto remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Under the terms of the Market Making Agreement, Homeland has engaged the services of ITG as market-maker for the trading of its Common Shares on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of one month and shall continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter, subject to termination pursuant to the terms thereof. In consideration for the market making services provided to the Company by ITG, the Company has agreed to pay ITG a fee of $7,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. There are no performance factors contained in the Market Making Agreement and ITG will not receive any Common Shares or other securities of the Company as compensation. The Market Making Agreement may be terminated by either party upon the provision of thirty (30) days' prior written notice to the other party.

Homeland and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and the Company has been advised that neither ITG nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such interest, other than pursuant to the marketing making services to be provided by ITG pursuant to the terms of the Market Making Agreement. The Market Making Agreement and the engagement of ITG pursuant thereto remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

About Kin Communications Inc.

Kin is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services across multiple industries including technology, mining, energy, and more since 2007. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conferences.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245771

SOURCE: Homeland Uranium Corp.