Blue Owl Capital Hires Robert Campkin as Part of European Net Lease Strategy

Robert brings nearly 30 years of commercial real estate experience along with deep corporate relationships across EMEA, Asia and North America.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Robert Campkin as part of the Company's European Net Lease Strategy. Robert will join as a Managing Director based in London.

Prior to joining Blue Owl, Robert spent six years at Colliers as Head of Corporate Capital Solutions EMEA. In this role, he successfully built a cross border international team of experts based in the UK, Germany and Netherlands. During his tenure, Robert specialized in advising corporate organizations on sale and leaseback, build to suit, forward funding strategies and capital solutions, transacting over €2 billion in deal volume.

Robert previously served in a range of roles across investment management, capital markets and corporate real estate firms including Swiss-Asia, Pepper Financial Services Group, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

Marc Zahr, Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl said, "Rob built one of the industry's most credible and recognizable corporate capital markets teams and will bring with him an extensive network of global corporate client relationships. Supported by our market-leading US net lease business, Rob's disciplined approach to real estate will be highly value-additive to our investors and corporate counterparties. He will serve as an integral component as we build out the European net lease platform adding to the recent hires Blue Owl has made in the market over the past year."

Robert Campkin said, "Having known Marc and his team for years, I am consistently impressed with the success of Blue Owl's net lease business which maintains a market-leading presence in the US and one of the best track-records in triple net real estate investing. I am honored to build on this foundation and leverage my extensive experience and relationships to emulate Blue Owl's North American success in the European market. I look forward to working closely with Marc as well as my European-based colleagues Jamie Rotchford and Alex Solomon."

Blue Owl's Net Lease investment strategy focuses on acquiring single-tenant, free-standing properties primarily across the industrial, healthcare, essential retail, and data center sectors that are net-leased, long-term, to investment grade and creditworthy tenants. This combination seeks to create predictable cash flow from long-term rents on mission-critical properties in our effort to provide investors with a combination of current income and appreciation, with limited downside risk.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $250 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,100 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

