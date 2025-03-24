BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account surplus decreased in January from a year ago due to deterioration in a majority of its components, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Monday.The current account surplus dropped to EUR 1.0 billion in January from EUR 1.8 billion in the same period last year.The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 2.9 billion from EUR 2.7 billion last year, reflecting a larger rise in imports than in exports.The surplus in the services balance declined to EUR 251.8 million from EUR 452.9 million a year ago.The surplus of the primary income account shrank to EUR 400.1 million from EUR 464.1 million.The secondary income balance registered a surplus of EUR 3.27 billion versus EUR 3.54 million in the previous year.In January, the capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 150.8 million from a deficit of EUR 166.9 million a year ago, and the financial account surplus declined from EUR 2.09 billion to EUR 1.63 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX