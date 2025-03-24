BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Adagene Inc. (ADAG) revealed Loss for its full year that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled -$33.42 million, or -$0.59 per share. This compares with -$18.95 million, or -$0.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Adagene Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$28.51 million or -$0.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 99.4% to $0.10 million from $18.11 million last year.Adagene Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$33.42 Mln. vs. -$18.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.59 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue: $0.10 Mln vs. $18.11 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX