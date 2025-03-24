Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its free AdAi Audit for Google Search Campaigns, a powerful new tool that helps businesses identify and eliminate wasted ad spend in uncontested paid search ads.

This AdAi Audit reveals where brands are unknowingly overpaying for search traffic - predominantly on branded keyword ads with little to no auction competition. In a market where companies waste an estimated 20-30% of their ad budgets[1], BrandPilot's new solution empowers marketers to reduce cost-per-click (CPC), improve ROAS, and reinvest savings into growth. With data indicating that uncontested search ads affect a substantial portion of both brand and non-brand keyword searches, the Company is delivering a critical tool for companies seeking to maximize their advertising budgets.

"Businesses waste millions annually on uncontested and inefficient keyword auctions," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Our AI-driven audit gives brands the visibility and tools they need to stop overpaying and start scaling - without spending more."

Key Benefits of BrandPilot AI's Google Ads Optimization:

Significant CPC Reduction for Uncontested Ads: Achieve substantial savings on Google Ads branded campaigns without sacrificing ad traffic, clicks, conversions, or revenue.

Real-Time Auction Optimization: Leverage AI-driven insights to dynamically differentiate between competitive and uncontested auctions, enabling optimized bidding strategies.

Comprehensive Competitor Analysis: Gain valuable intelligence on advertisers competing for your targeted keywords.

The AdAi Audit is designed for businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, spending $10,000 or more each month on Branded Keyword Campaigns, offering access to a scalable and user-friendly solution that seamlessly integrates with Google Ads to optimize advertising budgets. By harnessing AdAi's predictive power, businesses can stay ahead of competitors, improve their return on ad spend (ROAS), and achieve sustainable growth.

Search Engine Land Collaboration: Webinar + Article

BrandPilot AI is collaborating with Search Engine Land, a leading publication for search marketers and digital advertisers, to co-host an exclusive webinar on April 17, 2025, titled "The Hidden Cost of Google Ads: Solving the Uncontested Paid Search Problem." The session will explore how brands are unknowingly overspending on keywords with little to no competition, and what they can do to fix it.

This live session will feature insights from John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI, and other search engine marketing experts. The discussion will cover why your CPCs are inflated without real competition, the scale of the impact on your budget, and the practical strategies to fix and prevent self-bidding.

Date: April 17, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Virtual (Live Stream)

Register Here

In addition to the webinar, Search Engine Land has published a feature article highlighting the scale and impact of the uncontested paid search issue - and how BrandPilot AI's AdAi technology is helping brands reduce CPC, eliminate self-bidding, and unlock immediate ROI gains.

Read the full article and register for the webinar.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

About Search Engine Land

Founded in 2006, Search Engine Land is the leading publication for search marketers and digital advertisers. Covering all aspects of search marketing - including SEO, PPC, Google, Bing, and emerging platforms - Search Engine Land delivers daily news, expert insights, tactical guides, and in-depth analysis for marketers seeking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving search landscape. Trusted by professionals and decision-makers worldwide, it serves as a vital resource for navigating the complexities of search engine marketing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business objectives, growth strategy, anticipated outcomes of its AI-powered advertising optimization solutions, and the expected impact of its AdAi audit offering and upcoming educational initiatives with Search Engine Land. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the continued adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing, the Company's ability to deliver measurable cost savings and ROAS improvements for advertisers, and its success in raising awareness of inefficiencies in paid search through strategic partnerships and thought leadership. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, technological advancements, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan successfully. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

[1] Analysis by WordStream revealed that the average Google Ads account wastes up to 25% of its PPC budget due to poor targeting, keyword bloat, and lack of optimization.

