Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40PX2 | ISIN: US0239391016 | Ticker-Symbol: ZI7
Tradegate
24.03.25
14:36 Uhr
17,300 Euro
+0,300
+1,76 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMENTUM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMENTUM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,10015:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMENTUM
AMENTUM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMENTUM HOLDINGS INC17,300+1,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.