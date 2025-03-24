WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JLL (JLL) has reached an agreement to acquire Javelin Capital, a North America-based renewable energy investment banking firm. The transaction is expected to close shortly. Javelin Capital's 16 employees, led by CEO, Matt Eastwick, specialize in renewable energy, energy storage and energy transition. Based in New York and Chicago, they will join JLL as part of the Capital Markets, Americas business.JLL noted that Javelin Capital's M&A, restructuring, capital raising, debt and corporate finance service mix and client base will complement JLL's global offerings and business.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX