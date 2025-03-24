Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
24.03.25
08:13 Uhr
4,500 Euro
+0,020
+0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4804,60015:40
4,5004,52013:13
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 14:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 March 2025

Name of applicant:BH Macro Ltd
Name of scheme:BH Macro Scheme 2023
Period of return:From:23 September 2024To:22 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:562,487 Sterling Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):-
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:562,487 Sterling Shares
Name of contact:The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.