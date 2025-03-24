Nvidia Corporation faces mounting legal troubles as music platform Jamendo, part of the Winamp group, accuses the tech giant of unauthorized use of its extensive music catalog to train AI models, particularly the "Non-Vocal Model." Representing over 70,000 independent artists and housing more than 600,000 tracks, Jamendo claims its copyright-protected content was used without permission. After unsuccessful attempts to contact Nvidia, Jamendo has engaged an international law firm, giving Nvidia one month to respond before potentially escalating legal action. Despite these challenges, Nvidia's stock has shown resilience, with positive market indicators at the beginning of the trading week. This case highlights growing scrutiny of technology companies regarding ethical and legal handling of copyrighted materials in AI development.

Export Controls Tighten Around High-Performance Chips

Adding to Nvidia's challenges, Malaysia has implemented stricter regulations for high-performance chip exports following pressure from the United States. These measures specifically target Nvidia's advanced AI processors to prevent their diversion to China. Malaysian authorities have begun investigations into potential violations involving server shipments that may contain chips subject to US export restrictions. These developments underscore the geopolitical significance of semiconductor technology, with Nvidia's market-leading AI chips at the center of US-China tensions, potentially affecting the company's global operations and market strategy.

