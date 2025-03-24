WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a wireless network operator, on Monday announced that its direct wholly-owned subsidiary T-Mobile USA Inc. plans to issue Senior Notes in a registered public offering. The value of the offerings was not disclosed.
The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, share repurchases, dividends, or refinancing existing debt.
In the pre-market trading, T-Mobile US is 0.34% higher at $256.70 on the Nasdaq.
