WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a wireless network operator, on Monday announced that its direct wholly-owned subsidiary T-Mobile USA Inc. plans to issue Senior Notes in a registered public offering. The value of the offerings was not disclosed.The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, share repurchases, dividends, or refinancing existing debt.In the pre-market trading, T-Mobile US is 0.34% higher at $256.70 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX