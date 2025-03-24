WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced promising response to Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy's efforts to supercharge the nation's air traffic controller hiring.Since the latest window closed on March 17, the FAA has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the aptitude exam, known as the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA). More than 190 candidates have already passed the ATSA and moved into the hiring process, FAA said in a press release.'I'm thrilled to see that early results of air traffic controller hiring supercharge were so promising,' said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. 'By prioritizing a merit-based process, cutting red tape, and increasing starting salaries, we are bringing in the best and brightest across America to help keep our skies secure at record speeds.'Once cleared, candidates who received the highest score on the ATSA will be given priority for the Academy at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.This streamlined efficiency has shaved months off the old process, helping get the best and brightest new air traffic controllers on the job much faster.The FAA has increased the starting salary for Academy trainees by 30 percent. The average certified professional controller earns more than $160,000 per year.Once trainees graduate from the Academy, they will be assigned to one of the 313 FAA facilities across the country, to work with experienced air traffic controllers toward their certification.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX