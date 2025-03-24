Travel Japan with a single app!

JR East has released the Welcome Suica Mobile app for overseas visitors to Japan on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The app allows users to issue and top up their Suica in the app without going to a ticket office or vending machine at the station both before and after entering Japan; is accepted on trains, buses and other public transportation; and can even be used for shopping.

In fall 2025, the app will be connected to JR-EAST Train Reservation to enable the use of Shinkansen e-ticket and conventional line limited express ticketless service, with purchase of Green Car seats on local trains to be made available in spring 2026. Expanding services provide even more ways for our international visitors to enjoy seamless, ticketless transportation while in Japan.

1. App Release Date

Approx. 10:00 AM JST, Thursday, March 6, 2025 (tent.)

2. App Overview

Name: Welcome Suica Mobile

Language: English

Supported Devices: iPhone, Apple Watch

* Some iOS or watchOS versions may not be compatible.

Reference: Differences Between Welcome Suica Mobile and Welcome Suica (card)

Welcome Suica Mobile Welcome Suica Personalization Non-personalized Non-personalized SF e-money Passes Stored Fare (SF) refunds Suica expiration date 180 days from issuance 28 days from first use Topping up Credit card registered to Apple Pay

Cash at ticket vending machine Cash, etc., at ticket vending machine Deposit Not required Not required Legend: ?: Supported ×: Not supported *Remaining balance is non-refundable. SF expires on Suica expiration date.

3. Key Features

Based on the service concept, "Travel Japan with a single app!", Welcome Suica Mobile can be used for riding trains, buses and other public transportation, making purchases in stores that accept e-money, and even provides information for tourist attractions and transfer directions to support travel in Japan.

Official service website: https://www.jreast.co.jp/multi/wsmlp/

Images are for illustrative purposes only and are subject to change.

Contacts:

East Japan Railway Company, Corporate Communications Department

TEL: +81-3-5334-1300