

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY78.692 billion, or JPY69.56 per share. This compares with JPY73.300 billion, or JPY64.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to JPY715.349 billion from JPY686.670 billion last year.



East Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY78.692 Bln. vs. JPY73.300 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY69.56 vs. JPY64.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY715.349 Bln vs. JPY686.670 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, East Japan Railway expects a net income of JPY 227 billion, up 1.2% from last year. Income per basic share is expected to be at JPY 200.66.



The Group anticipates annual revenue of JPY 3.023 trillion, up 4.7% from the previous year.



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 62 per share, up from last year's JPY 60 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News