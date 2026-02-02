

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRY) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY219.436 billion, or JPY194.22 per share. This compares with JPY216.631 billion, or JPY191.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY2.240 trillion from JPY2.126 trillion last year.



East Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 209.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.058 T



