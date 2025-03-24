Kesko Oyj: Decisions of the organisational meeting of Kesko Corporation's Board of Directors

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.03.2025 AT 16.00

In its organisational meeting held after the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Kesko Corporation elected Esa Kiiskinen as its Chair and Timo Ritakallio as its Deputy Chair. The Board also elected members for its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The Board elected Jannica Fagerholm as Chair, Timo Ritakallio as Deputy Chair, and Piia Karhu as a member of the Audit Committee, and Esa Kiiskinen as Chair, Timo Ritakallio as Deputy Chair, and Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Based on the Board's independence evaluation, all Board members apart from Pauli Jaakola are independent of the company's significant shareholders. Jaakola is the Chair of Kesko's significant shareholder K-Retailers' Association. Of the Board members, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Jannica Fagerholm, Piia Karhu and Timo Ritakallio are independent also of the company. Esa Kiiskinen, Pauli Jaakola and Jussi Perälä are not considered independent of the company, as they each control a company that has a chain agreement with Kesko.

The Board and Committee compositions meet the independence requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

Further information is available from Lasse Luukkainen, Executive Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, tel. +358 105 322 818.



Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main news media

www.kesko.fi