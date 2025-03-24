Boozt AB: Boozt publishes Annual Report for 2024

Boozt AB publishes the Annual Report for the financial year of 2024 (January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024), which includes the Corporate governance report and Sustainability statement.

Financial highlights:

Net revenue was SEK 8,244 million and increased by 6% compared with 2023 (or 7% in local currency)

Despite challenging market conditions, revenue grew on both of Boozt's platforms in 2024, with Boozt.com up 3% and Booztlet.com up 21%

Growth was driven by the newer categories, Kids, Sports, Beauty, and Home, which continue to perform strongly. These categories accounted for 42% of revenue on Boozt.com in 2024, up from 39% in 2023

Adjusted EBIT for the year surpassed last year and reached SEK 473 million, increasing by 18% compared with 2023. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.7% compared with 5.2% in 2023

For 2025, we expect continued revenue growth of 4-9% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.8-6.5%.

Highlights from the Sustainability statement:

The Science Based Targets initiative approved Boozt's near-term science-based emission reduction targets. This marks an important step in Boozt's climate action plan. Read more here

81.7% Share of recycled waste at the Fulfilment Center as a result of improved waste management reaching its target of 80% set in 2022. (2022: 60.8%)

Boozt maintains its AAA result in the MSCI ESG Rating assessment, placing Boozt in the top 9% in its sector

Boozt's Annual Report includes a sustainability statement in preparation for the mandatory European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) reporting from 2026 based on 2025 performance. While ESRS-inspired, this report is not CSRD-compliant.

Comment from Co-founder & CEO, Hermann Haraldsson:

"In 2024, we strengthened our position as the Nordics' leading online destination for fashion and lifestyle, delivering 6.3% revenue growth and industry-leading profitability with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.7%.

Investments in automation and AI-powered technology across our value chain optimised our operational efficiency. Multi-category shopping accelerated further, with non-fashion categories now accounting for 42% of Boozt.com's revenue, while Club Boozt's growth to over 2 million members is a clear testament to our strong customer loyalty.

With this solid foundation we are on the right path to further cementing our position as the leading Nordic Department Store."

The full Annual Report including the Corporate governance report and the Sustainability statement for 2024 is available at www.booztgroup.com/reports-and-presentations.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com

Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-24 14:52 CET.