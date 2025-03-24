Harnessing Industrial Data Operations to Propel the Next Transformation Wave at the Edge

Litmus, the leading Industrial DataOps provider for the industrial edge, today announced that it entered into a partner agreement with global technology company SLB to accelerate digital solutions in oil and gas fields. The collaboration combines industrial data, AI, and domain expertise to optimize field operations and drive innovation.

Litmus Edge

Enabling Industrial DataOps At Scale

SLB's Agora edge AI and IOT solutions will be deployed with Litmus Edge to achieve new levels of scale and insights for industrial data operations. Customers will have access to a modern, open innovation platform that can be deployed in remote locations and is designed to scale. Agora edge will deliver real-time data insights at the core of their operations - such as the drilling sites, pipelines, and offshore platforms - to boost operational-efficiency, safety, and decision-making.

Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus, added, "Advanced digital solutions that can impact business operations need clean, primed data. Our partnership with SLB validates our commitment to advancing industrial AI and digital transformation, ensuring the energy sector is equipped for the changes the future holds."

Integrating the Litmus platform for edge operations with Agora edge will address the critical need for robust digital and data infrastructure in field operations, driving significant improvements in efficiency, sustainability, and innovation for customers.

For more information, visit https://litmus.io/newsroom/litmus-targets-the-energy-sector-through-partner-agreements-with-slb.

About Litmus

Litmus is the leading Industrial DataOps provider, offering the most comprehensive and reliable suite of products for edge-to-cloud data operations. With its robust Litmus Edge platform, enhanced by Litmus Edge Manager and Litmus UNS, Litmus enables companies to leverage industrial data effectively, driving innovation both in the cloud and at the industrial edge. For more information, visit litmus.io.

Contact Information

John Younes

COO and Co-founder, Litmus Automation

john@litmus.io

SOURCE: Litmus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire