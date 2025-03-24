WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies jumped in the past 24 hours as markets reacted to reports of potential easing in tariff rules proposed by the U.S. Markets gained amidst expectations that the upcoming April 2 reciprocal tariffs could be less harsh than initially feared.Only 3 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are currently trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. On the other hand, around 75 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market is currently at 31 denoting 'Fear'. It was at 27 a day ago and 22 a week ago. Both denote a state of fear.Bitcoin dominates 60.7 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum which has a market share of 8.8 percent. Other cryptocurrencies currently account for 30.5 percent. This includes stablecoins which has a share of 8.2 percent of the overall cryptocurrency market.Bitcoin is currently trading at $87,956 implying overnight gains of 3.4 percent and weekly gains of 6.2 percent. The rally has helped restrict year-to-date losses to 5.8 percent. The current trading is 19 percent below the all-time high.Ethereum also recorded strong gains as it surged to $2,086. The leading alternate coin added 3.5 percent overnight and 10.2 percent over the past seven days. Ether is currently trading 57 percent below the previous peak.4th ranked XRP gained 1.8 percent in the past 24 hours and 6.1 percent in the past week as it rose to $2.46. The cryptocurrency has gained more than 18 percent till date in 2025 even as it trades 36 percent below its best price ever.5th ranked BNB edged up half a percent overnight to trade at $626. 6th ranked Solana rallied 8.3 percent overnight. 8th ranked Dogecoin and 9th ranked Cardano, both gained close to 3 percent in the past 24 hours. 10th ranked TRON slipped 2.4 percent overnight and is the highest-ranking cryptocurrencies to trade in the red on an overnight basis.98th ranked SPX6900 topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 25 percent. 50th ranked Render followed with overnight gains of 16.6 percent.23rd ranked Pi topped overnight losses with a decline of 5.8 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX