The "Croatia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst estimates that the construction industry in Croatia to grow in real terms by 9.6% in 2024, supported by the government's investment in transport infrastructure projects, coupled with an increase in new construction orders and total number of permits issued in the country.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the value of new construction orders rose by 14.9% year on year (YoY) in H1 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 25% YoY in 2023. Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Croatia is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 2.4% in real terms from 2025 to 2028, supported by public and private sector investments in renewable energy, transport, hospitality and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects.

In June 2024, the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) approved EUR250 million ($265 million) program loan to support the export credit Bank of Croatia, Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR), with a focus on Croatia's less developed regions. The loan will be used to improve local and regional social infrastructure and foster economic development by creating jobs and enhancing the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, in July 2024, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced an investment of EUR207 million ($219.4 million) for the upgradation of infrastructure within the City of Zagreb. This is the first loan agreement between the EIB and Zagreb, which is part of a larger EUR395 million ($418.7 million) framework loan planned for the next five years. The funding is expected to support projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, affordable housing, schools, and public transport

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Croatia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.2 CRI Methodology

7.3 About the Analyst

8 Contact the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: Construction Industry Key Data

Table 2: Croatia, Top Construction Projects by Value

Table 3: Croatia, Construction Output Value (Real, Million)

Table 4: Croatia, Construction Output Value (Nominal, EUR Million)

Table 5: The analyst Construction Market Definitions

Table 6: Risk Dimensions

Table 7: Ratings, Scores and Definitions

List of Figures

Figure 1: Croatia, Construction Output Value (Real, Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-28

Figure 2: Croatia, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, Million), 2019-28

Figure 3: Eastern Europe, Construction Output (Real Change), 2022-28

Figure 4: Croatia, Construction Output by Sector (Real Change), 2022-24 and 2025-28

Figure 5: Croatia, Construction Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 6: Croatia, Total Number of Construction Permits Issued

Figure 7: Croatia, Construction Production Volume Index, Seasonally Adjusted (2021 100)

Figure 8: Croatia, Value of New Construction Orders Index (% Change, YoY)

Figure 9: Croatia, Total Dwellings Building Permits Issued (Number)

Figure 10: Croatia, House Price Index (2015=100)

Figure 11: Croatia, Real Estate Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 12: Croatia, Institutional Total Number of Construction Permits Issued

Figure 13: Croatia, Commercial Total Number of Construction Permits Issued

Figure 14: Croatia, Total Export ($ Million)

Figure 15: Croatia, Manufacturing Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 16: Croatia, Information and Communication Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 17: Croatia, Industrial and Manufacturing Production Indices, 2021=100, Seasonally and Calendar Adjusted

Figure 18: Croatia, Retail Trade Volume Turnover Index (2021=100)

Figure 19: Croatia, Total Foreign Visitors Arrivals, In Thousands

Figure 20: Croatia, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Transportation, Storage, Accommodation and Food Service Activities Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 21: Croatia, Institutional Value Add (EUR Million, 2021 Chained Linked Prices)

Figure 22: Croatia, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 23: Croatia, Risk Summary

Figure 24: Croatia, Risk Regional Comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxz09w

