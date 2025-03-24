MapsPeople A/S: MapsPeople - Results of the ordinary general meeting on 24 March 2025

MapsPeople A/S | Resolutions of ordinary general meeting

Company Announcement No. 6-2025

Aalborg, March 24, 2025

General meeting of MapsPeople A/S

Results of MapsPeople's ordinary general meeting

Today, 24 March 2025, MapsPeople A/S held its ordinary general meeting in accordance with the notice and agenda announced on 6 March 2025, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The report on the company's activities during the past financial year was noted.

The audited annual report of 2024 was approved.

The resolution to grant the board of directors and executive management discharge for the financial year 2024 was adopted.

The resolution on distribution of profit or covering of loss was adopted. Therefore, the financial year 2024's result is transferred to the next year.

The proposed resolution for the remuneration for the board of directors for the current year was adopted.

The following were all re-elected to the board of directors: Lars Henning Brammer, Jacob Bratting Pedersen, Christian Samsø Dohn, Rasmus Mencke & Michael Gram.

BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab, CVR: 20222670, Havneholmen 29, 1561 København was elected as the company's auditor.

The proposed resolution to adopt a new authorization to issue warrants pursuant to a new article 4.24 was adopted.

The proposed resolution to increase the authorization to issue new shares without pre-emption rights pursuant to article 3.1.2 was adopted.



The new articles of association and other changes will be filed with the Danish Business Authority as soon as possible after the ordinary general meeting.

Following the general meeting, the board of directors elected Lars Henning Brammer as chairman and Jacob Arup Bratting Pedersen as deputy chairman.

Aalborg, March 24, 2025

MapsPeople A/S

The board of directors

FURTHER INFORMATION



MapsPeople A/S

Morten Brøgger, CEO

Mobile (+45) 31 23 48 72

Email mobr@mapspeople.com

Stigsborgvej 60, 9400 Nørresundby

Denmark

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Lautrupsgade 11

2100 Copenhagen Ø

Denmark

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by MapsPeople in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful and the announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions, including but not limited to, the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular, company description or other offer document and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in MapsPeople except as described in this company announcement.

Neither the existing shares of MapsPeople (the "Existing Shares") nor the New Shares have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). Neither the Existing Shares nor the New Shares may be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to persons residing there. Moreover, the Private Placement is not made to persons resident in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, or Singapore or to persons whose participation would require the publication up of a prospectus, registration or other measures.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the Company's anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "will", "may", "might", "anticipates", "would", "could", "should", "continues", "estimates" or similar expressions or the negative forms thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. MapsPeople has based these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and projections on future events and financial performance, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results are likely to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this document and neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not and may not rely on these forward-looking statements.