MapsPeople A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 28 May 2025. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark is 25 August 2025.

ISIN: DK0061549052 Name: MapsPeople Number of shares (of DKK 0.02): 144,069,243 shares (DKK 2,881,384.86) CBR No.: 84059528 ICB: 1010 Short name: MAPS Orderbook ID: 224523

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66