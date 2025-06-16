MapsPeople A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 28 May 2025. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark is 25 August 2025.
|ISIN:
|DK0061549052
|Name:
|MapsPeople
|Number of shares (of DKK 0.02):
|144,069,243 shares (DKK 2,881,384.86)
|CBR No.:
|84059528
|ICB:
|1010
|Short name:
|MAPS
|Orderbook ID:
|224523
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
