Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Hails US Presidential Executive Order on Domestic Critical Mineral Mining and Implications for the Nikolai Nickel Project, Alaska, USA

The Executive Order issued on March 20, 2025 entitled Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production contains numerous positive implications for Alaska Energy Metals Corporation and the US mining industry broadly. AEMC hails this positive policy statement by President Trump and believes now more than ever that its application for grant funding through the US Department of Defense, Defense Production Act is timely and well positioned. The main points of the Executive Order include: The US Department of Defense will utilize the Defense Production Act to boost investment in domestic mineral production. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation will use Defense Production Act funds to finance domestic mineral projects . The Export-Import Bank will provide financing to secure raw materials for domestic mineral processing . Adds copper and gold to the list of critical and strategic minerals. Department of Defense will facilitate buyer agreements for minerals and expedite procurement. The order directs agencies to achieve e xpediting permitting and approvals.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation has recently documented that its Nikolai project hosts the largest known nickel resource in the United States and now contains seven metals on the US Department of Defense critical and strategic metals list.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") welcomes news of an Executive Order issued by President Trump entitled Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production.

Alaska Energy Metals President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, "As promised in his Joint Address to Congress earlier this month, President Trump has taken bold steps to ramp up domestic critical mineral production. Along with a prior Executive Order entitled Unleashing Alaska's Tremendous Resource Potential, the stage has been set to dramatically improve the investment climate for mining of critical minerals in the US and Alaska. Our Nikolai project now is known to host seven critical and strategic metals - predominantly nickel - but with copper, cobalt, chromium, platinum, palladium and gold, and is the largest known nickel resource in the United States. The positive initiatives contained in the Executive Order, particularly those related to financing through the Defense Production Act, could bode well for our company.

The main components of the Executive Order include the following:

Definitions and Scope - Defines minerals to include critical minerals, uranium, copper, potash, gold, and others as determined by the National Energy Dominance Council. The order covers the full spectrum of mineral production, from mining and processing to the creation of finished products like semiconductors, batteries, and wind turbines.

Defense Production Act - The Department of Defense will utilize the long-standing Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA) to boost investment in domestic mineral production.

Financing The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will use DPA funds to finance domestic mineral projects. The Export-Import Bank will provide financing to secure raw materials for domestic mineral processing. The Small Business Administration will develop legislative recommendations to support small businesses in mineral production. The Department of Defense will facilitate buyer agreements of offtake agreements for minerals and expedite procurement.

Expediting Permitting and Approvals - Agencies are required toprovide a list of pending mineral production projects within 10 days. Priority projects that can be immediately approved will be identified, with expedited permitting. The Fast-41 Permitting Dashboard will be the mechanism for transparency measures. Additionally, industry feedback will be solicited on regulatory bottlenecks.

Revising Land Use Policies for Mining - The order requires federal lands with known mineral deposits to be prioritized for mining-related purposes and federal agencies must identify additional federal land suitable for leasing to private companies for mineral production. Under the order, the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy will facilitate private mining enterprises through extended leases.

Modernizing the Mining Act of 1872 - Reforms will be proposed to Congress regarding waste rock, tailings, and mine waste disposal.

Disclosures - Agencies will rescind certain regulatory disclosure requirements for applicants seeking federal financial support.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

