WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) an Illinois-based global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firm, Monday has acquired El Paso-based Litchfield Special Risks, Inc. - LSR through its U.S. wholesale brokerage division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. - RPS.The terms of the deal were not disclosed.LSR, a wholesale insurance broker and managing general agency or MGA, specializes in transportation and property/casualty solutions for retail agents in Texas and the Southwest. Bill Brenton and his team will continue operating from their current location under the leadership of Ash Thomas, VP-Western Region for RPS.J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO, noted that LSR's strong market presence and expertise in transportation will enhance RPS's capabilities in Texas.AJG is currently trading at $337.24 or 1.64% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX