Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-March-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 669,013 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2027 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 669,013

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 669,013 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 396,450 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2027 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 396,450

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 396,450 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside a Trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name ANNA-MARIE CURRY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 54,250 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2027 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 54,250

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 54,250 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 379956 EQS News ID: 2105460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)