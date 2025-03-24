Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
24.03.25
09:16 Uhr
0,908 Euro
+0,005
+0,55 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8891,00820:10
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 18:57 Uhr
170 Leser
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
24-March-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      EDDIE BYRNE 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/   CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
       status 
       Initial    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,  ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               Grant of a conditional award of 669,013 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      transaction  Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
               performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2027 in accordance 
               with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)   Nil      669,013

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 669,013 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      BRIAN FAGAN 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/   CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
       status 
       Initial    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,  ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               Grant of a conditional award of 396,450 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      transaction  Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
               performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2027 in accordance 
               with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)   Nil      396,450

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 396,450 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside a Trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      ANNA-MARIE CURRY 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/   COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL 
       status 
       Initial    INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,  ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
               Grant of a conditional award of 54,250 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in 
       Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
b)      transaction  Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
               performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2027 in accordance 
               with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy 
 
               Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)   Nil      54,250

Aggregated

information

d) - NIL - conditional award of 54,250 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 21 March

Aggregated 2025 at a price of EUR0.9585 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Date of the Conditional award made on 21 March 2025

e) transaction

Place of

f) the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 379956 
EQS News ID:  2105460 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.